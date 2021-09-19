Two teens hurt in Illinois traffic crash

Two teenagers were hurt in a one-vehicle crash about 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Clark County Road 600 North and Illinois Route 49.
Preliminary investigation by state troopers indicated the teens were in a 2005 Pontiac G6 westbound on Clark County Road 600 North when it swerved to miss a deer, left the roadway to the right, struck and embankment and a tree, and then overturned.
Two 16-year-olds, one from Casey and one from Westfield were taken to a local hospital with injuries.
