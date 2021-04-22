Two Terre Haute teens face felony armed robbery charges in connection to an April 13 incident in Thompson Park.
Colton J. Clements, 18, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a warrant served at his house in the 800 block of South 19th Street.
Ashton Bennett, 18, was arrested soon after the robbery in Thompson Park was reported by the victim.
According to a police affidavit, the victim told police he was sitting on a bench in the park when the teenagers approached and asked for a cigarette. One of the teens then pulled out a black handgun and took the victim’s backpack and cell phone.
The victim walked to a nearby church soup kitchen to report the incident. describing the suspects as well as the gun used in the robbery.
Police searching the area soon located Bennett, who had the victim’s cell phone and a gun in his possession. The gun turned out to be a BB gun designed to replicate a Glock handgun.
Detectives learned from witnesses that Clements was the other teen involved in the incident, but Clements declined to talk to police when contacted. Police sought an arrest warrant and served it Wednesday.
Clements was booked into the Vigo County Jail with bond set at $35,000 cash only on charges of robbery, armed robbery and theft. Vigo Superior Court 3 Judge Sarah Mullican set a May 13 bail review hearing.
Bennett has a May 6 hearing on charges of armed robbery, theft and possession of a controlled substance. Mullican set Bennett’s bail at $50,000 cash only.
