More information has been released by police in an armed robbery this morning at Kroger on South U.S. 41 in Vigo County.
The suspects are described as two white males, one wearing a white shirt with black graphics, a red beanie and cargo shorts, and the younger male about age 18 wearing a camouflage hoodie and dark pants.
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said the older man was in the store about 15 minutes loading a shopping cart full of items, while the younger man stood in the entrance of the store.
The man walked past all points of sale and exited the store with the shopping cart, walking straight to his vehicle. Two Kroger employees witnessed the man's failure to pay and followed the men to their vehicle, police said.
The suspect vehicle is described as an older model dark blue or purple Dodge Durango.
As the men were putting items in their vehicle, one employee asked for a receipt.
The older man reached into the passenger side of the vehicle and pulled out a shotgun and chambered a round, police said. The two store employees ran back to the store.
The men then fled the scene in their vehicle.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Detective John Newman at 812-462-3226, extension 7304.
Original Post: 8:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
Police are seeking two suspects in an armed robbery reported shortly after 8 a.m. today at Kroger on U.S. 41 South.
At 8:30 a.m., Vigo County Central Dispatch reported that two white males in a purple Dodge Durango took groceries, including steaks, from the store.
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said store employees approached the men at their vehicle to ask for a receipt. The driver of the Dodge displayed a shotgun, and employees went back into the store.
The driver of the Dodge was described as wearing white. The passenger was wearing camo.
About $122 worth of items were recovered after the men left the area.
Plasse said detectives are at the store reviewing video surveillance video.
No license plate information was available for the vehicle.
