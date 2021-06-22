An Arkansas man faces criminal charges following a two-state pursuit that began in Ridgefarm, Illinois, and ended in Vermillion County, Indiana.
James Couch, 45, Siloam Springs, Arkansas, was at a local hospital for a mental evaluation on Tuesday, Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps said.
Illinois police encountered Couch at a Casey's General Store after he reportedly made threats to employees. Couch fled in a vehicle south on Illinois 1, and was eventually pursued into southern Vermillion County where he went north on Indiana 63. Couch's vehicle hit stop sticks placed by police at County Road 900 South, and his vehicle came to a stop just south of U.S. 36, Phelps said.
At that point, Phelps said, Couch refused to get out of the vehicle. The vehicle windows had been blacked out and it was unknown if anyone else was in the car or if he had weapons.
The Terre Haute Police SWAT team was called to the scene due to its training and equipment. After a short standoff and physical altercation, Phelps said, Couch was safely taken into custody.
