Two-star general from Terre Haute retires with honors

A two-star Army Reserve general from Terre Haute has retired with honors.
Maj. Gen. Bruce Hackett, a Terre Haute native and 1981 graduate of West Vigo High School, culminated his military service during a retirement ceremony at Fort Lee, Virginia, on Oct. 24.
Hackett served with distinction over his 39-year career. He began his service in 1981 as an enlisted heavy equipment operator with the Indiana Air National Guard and retired as the commanding general of the Reserve’s 80th Training Command (The Army School System).
Speaking to his command of instructors, one of the largest institutional training organizations in the Army, Hackett said, “The Army will continue to be in great shape with the soldiers you’ve trained and the leaders you all have produced through our mission in fostering educational excellence.”
Hackett graduated from the Indiana State University in 1985. At the university, he earned a bachelor’s degree in construction technology and a commission from its Army ROTC program into the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
An engineer officer and combat veteran, Hackett has successfully completed command and staff positions both stateside and overseas in support of operations Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, Resolute Support and Inherent Resolve.
“I’m truly honored and humbled being afforded the opportunity to serve our country in our profession of arms for nearly four decades,” said Hackett. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve with all of you.”
Hackett has earned numerous awards and decorations that correspond to his performed duties and assignments.
With its headquarters located on the outskirts of Richmond, Virginia, the 80th Training Command trains nearly 47,000 Army soldiers and civilians each year in almost 150 courses across the country. The command’s curriculum focuses on specialized training on military occupational specialties and leader development.
To learn more about the mission of the 80th Training Command (TASS), visit the command’s official website at www.usar.army.mil/80thTC/
—This article was provided to the Tribune-Star by the 80th Training Command.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.