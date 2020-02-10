Two southern Indiana women were seriously injured in a Saturday morning crash on Indiana 159 near Sullivan County Road 600 South.
Shortly after 6 a.m., Sullivan County dispatchers received a call from a passerby reporting a single-vehicle crash, according to a news release from Sheriff Clark Cottom.
Preliminary investigation showed a 2003 Mercury was being driven by Destany Osborne, 20, of Tell City, and that vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and struck a tree.
Both Osborne and her passenger -- McKenzie Dunn, 20, of Velpen -- were seriously injured; both were taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
Early indications are that seat belts were worn and airbags deployed. Toxicology results are pending.
Deputies were assisted by Sullivan police, Dugger town marshal, Union Township Fire Department, Sullivan County Ambulance and Carlisle Ambulance.
Cottom said the investigation continues, and Indiana State Police are assisting.
