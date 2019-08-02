Two sought after armed robbery at Kroger on U.S. 41 South

Police are seeking two men wanted in connection with an armed robbery about 7:20 a.m. Friday at the Kroger store on South U.S. 41 in Vigo County.
The suspects are described as two white males, one wearing a white shirt with black graphics, a red beanie and cargo shorts. The other was a younger male, perhaps about age 18, wearing a camouflage hoodie and dark pants.
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said the older man was in the store about 15 minutes loading a shopping cart full of items, while the younger man stood in the entrance of the store.
The older man walked past all points of sale and exited the store with the shopping cart and walked straight to his vehicle. Two Kroger employees witnessed the man’s failure to pay and followed the men to their vehicle, police said.
As the men were putting items in their vehicle, one employee asked to see a receipt.
The older man reached into the passenger side of the vehicle, pulled out a shotgun and chambered a round, police said. The two store employees ran back to the store.
The men then fled in the vehicle, which was described as an older model dark blue or purple Dodge Durango.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective John Newman at 812-462-3226, extension 7304.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.