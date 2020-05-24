Brian DeHart points to three decades of experience in public safety, while Pat Goodwin cites experience in city government and private business as the two vie for the District 2 seat on the Vigo County Board of Commissioners in the Democratic June 2 primary election.
"Two important attributes of a deputy sheriff are to listen to people and the ability to diffuse tense situations. These two attributes transfer well to the administration of county government and serving the residents of Vigo County," DeHart said.
"With the announcement of Judy Anderson retiring from the position, this is the perfect opportunity for me to step up and serve the community in a different capacity," said DeHart, a lieutenant in the sheriff's department. "I have protected and served the residents of Vigo County for 30 years as a member of the sheriff’s office, and I would like to continue in a different capacity."
"Vigo County needs new people with new ideas getting involved in local government. I have been fortunate to see the community from a different perspective than most and can use that to make positive changes in Vigo County," DeHart said.
Goodwin said his experience as an engineer, as well as his education, have prepared him to be problem solver.
"I don’t need this position for a job or (for) health insurance. I can and will approach this as a problem solving project, not a career," Goodwin said.
Goodwin said he is "frustrated by the continual increases in taxation, without proper justification; the abysmal project management that causes seemingly every public project to end up behind schedule and over budget, and the attempt by some local leaders to hide from the public what they are doing until it is too late to change course."
He said he would work to "create a place where businesses will want to locate and can thrive. What do they want? They want cooperative local officials who are more concerned about bringing new business than about who gets to cut the ribbon. They want clear development rules that don’t change based on the location of the site or which local official they ask. They want a quality workforce," Goodwin said.
Mid-sized communities, Goodwin said, need to provide quality of life to attract new business.
"In addition, more resources should be shifted to initiatives that improve public health, both physical and mental. This includes encouraging physical activity through our parks and greenways," he said. "But just as importantly, greater emphasis should be placed on assisting those with substance abuse and mental health issues. Addressing these problems would result in reduced homelessness, domestic violence and crime, and would help us provide a better pool of applicants to new employers," Goodwin said.
DeHart said he would "work closely with the (Terre Haute) Economic Development Corporation along with other county and city officials to attract new companies to our county. One area of need to increase our competitiveness is a skilled workforce. I would engage with our local colleges and the Vigo County School Corporation to develop programs to train students so they will be equipped to join the workforce in high demand areas.
"There are currently several projects on the table including the jail, convention center, Hulman Center, casino and a new VA medical clinic that will have a huge impact on the building and trades industry and a trickle-down effect on the local business community," DeHart said. "It is important to monitor these projects and take necessary steps to keep them on track."
Each candidate said the county needs to improve public accessibility.
"The COVID-19 pandemic is causing large shortfalls in revenue for local government. Now is the time to modernize. Not only will this reduce the cost to provide county services, it will greatly improve those services, and provide better transparency at the same time," Goodwin said. "The need to modernize has been put off for too long. We have a county government with a structure from the 1850s operating like it’s still in the 1950s," Goodwin said.
DeHart said in "today’s busy society, people want to be able to do as much as possible online to accommodate their busy schedules. The county website needs to be revamped to meet those needs. The website should include information about the various offices, what they do, the guidelines for processes, forms, timelines, event schedules, etc. and be structured so it is user friendly," he said.
"I would like to see the capability to complete application forms and submit them online. An improved website would be ideal for the current COVID-19 pandemic situation since it would allow residents to complete necessary transactions from the safety of their own home or business and limit social contact with personnel at the county agencies. These changes would improve transparency and accessibility," DeHart said.
Chris Switzer is the lone candidate in the District 2 GOP primary.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
