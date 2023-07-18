History was made Tuesday evening when Diana Luther became the first woman in the Terre Haute Fire Department to be promoted to lieutenant.
Chief Bill Berry said, “That’s a great honor for her, it’s a great honor for the fire department.”
Luther agreed.
“It is a pretty special honor,” she said. “To me, I’m always trying to be a good role model for young women to aspire to be something, and this is the next step to help a young woman to say, ‘Hey, I could do that, as well.’”
Luther was joined by TJ Clark in receiving promotions Tuesday evening at City Hall during a ceremony that became a family affair.
“Both are legacies — both of their fathers were on the job,” said Berry. “We did something special this time — I ended up giving their promotion letter to both of their fathers and they personally gave it to them. It was their fathers who actually said, ‘Hey, you’re going to be promoted.’”
Luther’s father, Lewis Price, retired from the department in 2020, while Clark’s dad is Capt. Jeff Clark at Station 5.
“I’ve grown up with their fathers and watched them grow up on the job,” Berry said. “It’s a great honor for both of them, getting promoted.”
Clark recalled of his father, “He called me into his office, and I thought it was just for some chit-chat. We talked, then he said, ‘Hey, I got one more thing for you,’ and handed me the piece of paper with the promotion stuff on it.”
In addition to his father, his great-grandfather also worked for the fire department.
“So to follow in their footsteps is what my goal has always been,” said Clark, who was accompanied at the event by his wife Cami and their sons, Jeffrey, 3, and Jack, 2.
“I was just always around it as a kid — going out usually entailed going to the firehouse with him and his friends,” he added. “It seemed like he was going to work to hang out with his friends and that’s what I wanted to do. I wanted that sense of camaraderie.”
In addition to Luther’s father, her brother Kevin Price is also a Terre Haute firefighter, while her husband Jeremy Luther works for the Riley Fire Department.
Their daughter Natalie, 3 1/2, was also on hand to join in the celebration.
“My dad, just seeing him helping people and making a difference in people’s lives on their worst day, it kind of molds you into a helping and caring person,” said the nine-year veteran. “So I knew that’s what I wanted to do.”
Previously, Luther was appointed chief of Emergency Medical Services by Mayor Duke Bennett. She served in that capacity for two and a half years before deciding to go back on fire company.
Luther and Clark represent the 12th and 13th Lieutenants currently serving the fire department. Both of them will be filling in at different houses when other officers are gone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.