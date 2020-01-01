City police investigated a New Year's Day stabbing in the 2300 block of Sixth Avenue after responding to a report of shots fired.
Upon arrival, police found multiple people had been involved in the fight, and several shots were fired into the air.
However, two people were stabbing during the fight. They were taken to local hospitals for treatment of non-life threatning injuries.
Police said no arrests had been made as of mid-morning Wednesday.
