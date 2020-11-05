Once again, change is coming to the Vigo County School Board, as long-time incumbents Mel Burks and Paul Lockhart have been voted out, and newcomers Amy Lore and Stacy Killion will take their place in January.

Incumbent Jackie Lower, who has served on the board since 2005, won re-election.

This also means that in January the board makeup will consist of one man, Hank Irwin, the current president, and six women. Except for Lower, the entire board membership will have changed since the 2018 general election [six members out of a seven-member board).

Lore and Lower won in District 1, which had two seats up for election. Incumbent Burks had served on the board since 1996. Other District 1 candidates included Leah Myers, Mary Howard-Hamilton and Hiawatha Garrett.

In District 3, Killion defeated incumbent Lockhart, who had been on the board a total of 28 years [nonconsecutive].

The vote totals in District 1 were Lore, 15,607 (24.55%); Lower, 12,581 (19.79%); Myers, 11,787 (18.54%); Burks, 10,975 (17.27%); Howard-Hamilton, 6,714 (10.56%); Garrett, 5,897 (9.28%).

In District 3, Killion had 20,911 (60.69%) votes to Lockhart’s 13,543 (39.31%).

Reacting to the news, Lore said in a statement, “I am honored to have such clear support to serve on the Vigo County School Board. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to make open and honest decisions about our finances, collaborating with our community to support great opportunities for our kids, and bringing my knowledge of education and workforce policy to the table as an active board member.”

Lore also said she is “deeply grateful for every vote, every volunteer, and every supporter, and I promise to work hard for every citizen and taxpayer.”

She is director of governmental relations for Project Lead the Way.

Lower, who’s served on the board since 2005, said that it was “an incredibly good feeling that the community supports me. It’s a really good validation.”

She’s encouraged by people’s strong participation in the voting process. “I think that is so incredibly important and I would just encourage in the strongest way I can that people stay focused on the schools and decisions we’re going to have to make coming up because they will not be easy decisions and not everyone will be happy.”

Killion, who works for a local technology company, also thanked her supporters and “everyone who came out and voted. I love our numbers as far as voter turnout.”

She also thanked Lockhart and his family “for giving of their time and service to our community.”

She believes voters “are ready for a change. I think they are ready to move forward — some fresh faces and new ideas. COVID has sure played a role in that, especially with what they are facing with their kids and what they need to do moving forward or who they can talk to.”

Both parents and teachers are concerned and frustrated, Killion said. Parents want to be heard.

One of her priorities will be strengthening technology and making the district a leader in use of technology. She has two sons in VCSC schools.

In a statement, Lockhart thanked his wife, Cheri, his family and friends for their continued support during the 28 years he served on the school board.

“I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to serve our great community, and I want continued success for our school system and our community,” he said.

Lockhart added, “We have many challenges ahead, and I hope that we will all do our part, whether we are a citizen or an office holder, to make our community the best it can be and provide the best educational opportunities for our children.We have an outstanding school system with a dedicated and professional staff along with a very supportive community.”

Burks praised those who ran for school board and those who won. The new board members “will have a tremendous responsibility, but it’s going to be an amazing responsibility” to serve kids and make schools even better, he said.

In a video, he said, “It’s an uplifting time. ... We have new individuals who are going to do new, different and creative things for our community.” School board members “have one of the most fantastic jobs in the world” supporting young people who will become future community leaders.

Among the accomplishments he looks upon with pride is the creation of a student advisory board that has met with the school board. “It has been a blessing. I hope they continue getting that input from students,” Burks said.

Major change on the board also took place in November 2018, when four new board members were elected: Irwin, Joni Wise, Susan Powers and Rosemarie Scott.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.