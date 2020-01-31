Two new aircraft ready for training, rental at Hoosier Aviation

Hoosier Aviation as two new aircraft available to the public for flight training and rental at Terre Haute Regional Airport.
The company operates a separate Advanced Commercial Flight Training from a flight school offered at the airport for Indiana State University.
"Anyone from the public can train with Hoosier Aviation, so you don't need to be an ISU student," said Katelyn Griffin, chief pilot at Hoosier Aviation.
The two aircraft are 2015 Cirrus SR-20, a single engine piston aircraft with room for up to four passengers and an approximately 4-hour travel time. The comfort levels in this aircraft are very similar to that of a luxury car and feature amenities such as individual overhead lighting, fully cushioned seats and tinted expansive windows to allow for ultimate views from any seat in the cabin, Griffin said.
The aircraft's avionics include Garmin’s Cirrus Perspective with two 10-inch LCD display screens and a fully equipped autopilot. There are a variety of safety features on this aircraft including a whole airframe parachute system and an envelope protection system to help keep the aircraft within safe parameters at all times.
The SR20s bring Hoosier Aviation’s fleet size to 6 aircraft that also include a Cessna 150, Cessna 152, Piper Warrior, and Bellanca Citabria. The two SRS0s arrived at the airport last week, Griffin said.
Hoosier Aviation is a full service Fixed Based Operator specializing in flight training and aircraft rental. Training services include private pilot training, instrument rating training, commercial pilot training, tailwheel training, cirrus transition training, recurrent training, differences training, and ground school.
"Hoosier Aviation is now one of the few Fixed Based Operators in the state of Indiana, and the only in west central Indiana to offer training and rental services in Cirrus Aircraft," Griffin said.
To start training or to rent an aircraft contact Hoosier Aviation at 812-877-7600 or contact Griffin by email katelyn@hoosieraviation.com.
