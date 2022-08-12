Two more people have officially filed for Vigo County School Board seats, according to the Vigo County Clerk’s office.
James (J.D.) Skelton has filed in District 2, while Rick Burger has filed in District 5. Burger previously announced his intent to run for school board.
Other who have filed to-date include incumbent Rosemarie Scott and Michael A. Kuckewich in District 5; Ken Warner Jr. and Clark Cowden in District 4; and Carey J. Labella in District 1.
Four seats are up for election in Districts 1, 2, 4 and 5. Incumbents in Districts 1, 2 and 4 do not plan to seek re-election.
Josh Stonebraker, a correctional officer with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, also intends to run in District 4; the necessary paperwork is being finalized.
The filing period ends at noon Aug. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.