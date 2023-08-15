Wabash Valley Resources says it will conduct two meetings to give citizens an opportunity to ask questions related to its proposed carbon sequestration project affecting Vermillion and Vigo counties.
Wabash Valley Resources is the parent company of Wabash Carbon Services LLC, which is seeking permits to operate two deep underground injection wells for carbon dioxide produced at facilities in West Terre Haute.
The first meeting is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 16, near Universal at the IUOE Apprenticeship and Training Center, 2034 W. 1800 S. in Vermillion County.
The second meeting is from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 22 at Fayette Elementary School, 9400 N. Beech Pl. in Vigo County.
Wabash Valley Resources officials attending the meetings will be Nalin Gupta and Dan Williams, chief operating officer.
When asked if the meetings were open to the public, Greg Zoeller, WVR vice president of external affairs, said: “Not sure that anyone is restricted but other organizations can host their own meetings. This is meant to be an opportunity for residents to ask questions and hear from the company.
“WVR has invited environmental groups several times over the years to meet and tour the site. We will continue to offer to meet in the future.”
