South Vermillion School Corp. and Northeast Sullivan School Corp. are among 34 recipients of state STEM Acceleration grants, the Indiana Department of Education announced Friday.
The K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics grants “will help schools integrate STEM into their daily activities,” said Adam Baker, IDOE spokesman. “So whether it’s classroom activities or extracurricular or training staff, it’s basically to scale up STEM and help make it a priority in any possible area of academics and curriculum.”
South Vermillion will receive $49,997 benefiting five schools, and Northeast will receive $50,000 benefiting three schools.
“We are moving toward becoming a K-12 STEM-certified school district,” said Dave Chapman, South Vermillion superintendent. “This is a great opportunity for us as we integrate computer science competencies into our K-12 curriculum.”
The award represents “a major investment in our teachers as we move forward with an understanding of preparing our students for the world that ‘will be’ as opposed to the world that ‘has been’,” Chapman said.
The Indiana General Assembly appropriated funding in fiscal year 2020 to improve elementary and secondary student achievement and participation in STEM subjects. It will allow schools to expand STEM career exposure for students throughout K-12.
“A STEM education is vital to preparing our students for an ever-changing technological global economy,” said Jennifer McCormick, state superintendent of public instruction, in the release. “I commend our awarded schools for their commitment to STEM and for their dedication to equipping students with the 21st century skills necessary to thrive and be successful.”
IDOE received a total of 77 proposals for the competitive grant.
