A mother and her 10-year-old daughter died in a Tuesday morning crash that also injured another child, as well as the driver of a second vehicle in rural Sullivan County.
Police said Ashley Hedden, 38, of Sullivan, and her daughter Grace, died at the crash site on County Road 300 North at County Road 350 West in the 7:20 a.m. collision.
Another daughter in Hedden's car was taken to Sullivan Community Hospital for treatment.
Hedden’s eastbound 2008 Lincoln was struck by a southbound 2021 Dodge pickup truck driven by Gary Ferree, 62, of Sullivan, according to Indiana State Police.
ISP said said Ferree failed to yield at the posted stop sign, traveling into the intersection and striking the car.
Police said the momentum of the collision pushed the vehicles to the south side of the intersection and off the road into a field. The Lincoln rolled onto the driver side.
Ferree also was taken to the hospital in Sullivan for treatment.
Hedden apparently was driving her daughters to Sullivan Elementary School, where she also worked as a cafeteria assistant.
School officials announced the deaths to the school community on their Facebook page.
“Our SES family has suffered a terrible loss today. A fourth-grade student, Grace Hedden, and her mother, Ashley Hedden (SES cafeteria staff), lost their lives in a tragic car accident this morning.
“We are heartbroken. Please keep our students, staff and the Hedden family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”
The school is offering counseling and support services on Wednesday. Anyone with concerns or questions can call the main office at 812-268-3341.
School officials said out of respect for the Hedden family, all evening activities including the Christmas programs will be canceled this week.
The Christmas programs are tentatively reset for Dec. 15 and Dec. 16.
The county road was closed for several hours during the accident reconstruction.
Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a contributing factor for the accident, police said.
