Two juveniles faces charges of animal cruelty after police investigated recent social media posts.
No animals were killed, said public information officer Ryan Adamson. He said the case involved abuse of cats.
Adamson said no further information can be released about the incident because the suspects are juveniles, and their case will go through the juvenile court process.
Adamson said police became aware of the suspect's social media posts after tips from the public.
