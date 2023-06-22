Police lights

 

Two people were injured — with one airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital — after an accident involving a golf cart in Parke County.

About 9:15 p.m Wednesday, Parke county deputies and first responders were called to an accident with injuries at a Raccoon Lake address, according to a news release from the Parke County Sheriff's Department.

A husband and wife were involved in a rollover golf cart accident; the husband was taken by ambulance to Hendricks Regional Hospital and his wife was airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

The husband said he attempted to avoid a dog in the roadway, which led to the accident.

