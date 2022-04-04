City police arrested a Terre Haute man after a vehicle pursuit Saturday that resulted in a crash injuring two other people.
Chief Shawn Keen said the pursuit began near 19th Street and Eighth Avenue, ending near Sixth and Linden streets.
The driver was identified as Marquan Burgess, 20, who was taken to Union Hospital for medical clearance before being booked into the Vigo County Jail. Burgess faces charges of resisting law enforcement, failure to identify, possession of marijuana and reckless driving.
During the pursuit, a police officer responding to the pursuit was involved in a crash with another vehicle at 19th Street and Second Avenue.
The officer and a six-year-old passenger in the other vehicle were treated at a local hospital and released. The driver of the other vehicle was identified as Stephanie Smith, 26. Smith was cited for a learner's permit violation, no insurance and possession of paraphernalia.
The officer was also tested for drugs and alcohol, according to department policy.
