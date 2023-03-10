A man and woman had to be rescued after they drove their vehicle into high water in northwest Vigo County on Friday.
The call came in about 12:30 p.m., according to Terry Meadlo, New Goshen fire chief.
The two individuals were driving on Pottsville Street and the vehicle stalled after it entered about 3 1/2 feet of water; the road is located along the Wabash River.
The couple called Vigo County Dispatch, and emergency responders initially had some difficulty locating them. Dispatch pinged the couple’s cell phone and found the location on a map, Meadlo said.
Sugar Creek Rescue, which had watercraft on scene, rescued the man and woman, who were not injured, Meadlo said. The two declined medical treatment.
“It all came out good,” he said.
He advises drivers that if they see water on a road, “Don’t drive through it.”
The Wabash River is up in that area. “When the river comes up, that road floods,” he said.
Also responding were the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office and Trans-Care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.