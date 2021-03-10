Two separate Tuesday afternoon crashes on Interstate 70 in western Illinois resulted in serious injuries, traffic citations for two drivers who ran into stopped traffic, and a road closure for several hours.
At 2:35 p.m., a Chevrolet Blazer driven by an Indiana man was sandwiched between two semis near the 126-mile post near Casey in Clark County.
Illinois State Police said Jerry D. Hickam, 63, of Bloomington, was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries. His passenger, Jonita Hickam, 61, was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
ISP said Hickam's vehicle was stopped in traffic behind a semi driven by an Indianapolis man. An eastbound semi driven by a Delaware man ran into the back of Hickam's SUV, pushing it into the semi driven by the Indianapolis man. Both semi drivers refused medical treatment.
Police cited the Delaware driver for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
While eastbound traffic was backed up due to that crash, a six-vehicle crash occurred at 4:40 p.m. at the 117-mile marker near Greenup in Cumberland County.
ISP said a semi driver from Ontario, Canada, failed to stop for traffic and collided with the rear of a stopped semi. A chain-reaction occurred with the other vehicles stopped bumper to bumper in a straight line.
The Ontario driver was airlifted from the scene with serious injuries. The driver of another semi was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuires. The other drivers refused medical attention.
Due to recovery and towing of all the vehicles, the eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed until about 6 a.m. Wednesday.
The driver from Ontario was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
