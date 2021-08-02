Two hurt, one airlifted, in Parke County motorcycle crash

Two people were injured in a Saturday motorcycle crash in Parke County.

About 5:15 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to a crash on U.S. 41 north of Coxville Road to find a 2014 Kawasaki with the driver and passenger ejected.

Police said Carter E. Robinson, 26, of West Terre Haute, lost control of the northbound motorcycle while making a right turn. Robinson was taken  to Union Hospital in Terre Haute.

His passenger, Avery M. Morgan, 29, of Paris, Illinois, was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital.

