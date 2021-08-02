Two hurt, one airlifted, in Parke County motorcycle crash

Two people were injured in a Saturday motorcycle crash in Parke County.
About 5:15 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to a crash on U.S. 41 north of Coxville Road to find a 2014 Kawasaki with the driver and passenger ejected.
Police said Carter E. Robinson, 26, of West Terre Haute, lost control of the northbound motorcycle while making a right turn. Robinson was taken to Union Hospital in Terre Haute.
His passenger, Avery M. Morgan, 29, of Paris, Illinois, was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.