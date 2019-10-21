Two people suffered serious injuries when a metal post from a street sign went through the windshield of their vehicle during a collision Friday in northern Parke County.
A 2008 Lincoln Navigator driven by 29-year-old Yesica Sanchez was northbound on U.S. 41 when it went of the road for an unknown reason at 2:30 p.m. near County Road 1200 North, according to the Parke County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies found the SUV hit a utility pole, breaking the pole in half and separating it from power lines. The SUV then struck a street sign, causing the signpost to enter the cab and injure two passengers. The SUV went through a ditch and struck a deer before stopping. The vehicle suffered heavy front-end damage and the airbags deployed.
A 28-year-old man from Boswell, Indiana, suffered a severe cut to his upper left arm and a possible broken left arm. A 4-year-old male passenger had a severe cut to the top of his head.
Both the man and child were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Assisting were Parke County EMS and REMC, Bloomingdale and Marshall volunteer firefighters.
