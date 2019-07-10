Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on U.S. 36 near Hollandsburg in Parke County.
About 4:30 p.m., police said, a westbound vehicle went left of center and into oncoming traffic. One eastbound car swerved to avoid a crash and got stuck in a ditch.
Another eastbound vehicle crashed head-on into the westbound vehicle Elijah Gray, 24, of Rockville.
Police said Gray refused medical treatment but was taken to an area hospital for a chemical sobriety test. Once in the emergency room, he was admitted to the hospital for his injuries.
A person in the other vehicle was also taken to an area hospital for treatment.
