Two house fires on Sunday remain under investigation by the Terre Haute Police Department.
The first incident occurred at 12:40 p.m. at 2831 Shields Avenue in a neighborhood near Brittlebank Park on the city's south side.
Arson investigator Norm Loudermilk said the cause of the Shields Avenue fire is believed to be a cooking incident.
Loudermilk said lack of nearby water hydrants also hampered firefighter efforts to get the fire under control quickly. That house sustained heavy damage.
Another fire was occurred at 2356 First Avenue at 8:34 p.m.
Damage from that fire was limited to one area of the home.
