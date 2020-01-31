Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries following a Thursday afternoon crash in Edgar County, Illinois.
Illinois State Police report a 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Shawna N. Campbell, 30, of Marshall, Illinois, rolled over in a ditch about 4:44 p.m.
Police said the van was southbound on Illinois 49 when it went off the road to the left, struck the ditch and overturned. Campbell and a 14-year-old passenger were both taken by helicopter to an area hospital. Police said seatbelts were used.
Campbell was cited for improper lane usage and driving an uninsured vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.