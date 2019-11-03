Two from TH South shine at IU computing competition

Two Terre Haute South Vigo High School students developed a mobile app for carpooling that earned them a first-place trophy at a recent competition through Indiana University.
Samuel Ford, a senior, and Jesper Nielsen, an exchange student from Denmark, won first place in the IU School of Informatics and Computing (at IUPUI) Mobile App UX Competition.
They each won $150 for placing first and a $2,000 scholarship to the IU School of Informatics and Computing at IUPUI.
Mark Long, the South Vigo teacher/sponsor, said that each year, the contest coordinator gives the students the theme at the beginning of the day and some aspects that the judges would like to see.
This year the theme was “Transit.”
In six hours, Ford and Nielsen created an app called “CommuteIndy,” which “reimagines the way people in Indianapolis network to create carpools.” The app enables users to create profiles that help them find like-minded people to share their commute.
The app also has a map feature so riders and drivers can network with people in their region that may have similar commutes or are planning to attend the same events (concerts, sporting events, etc.)
According to Long, “The level of coding and depth of work that went into the app is well beyond what you would find in a high school classroom,” something noted by the industry professional judges.
Long coached the students on lessons learned from last year and some design aspects. Leading up to the competition, Ford and Nielsen met in Long’s room during computer coding club to work with the design programs they planned to use during competition.
“It’s kind of like Tinder, but for carpooling,” Ford said.
Contest coordinators create a real-life problem that students must help solve by creating an app. “We wanted to create a safe market for carpooling by re-inventing the idea entirely,” Nielsen said.
A user can state specifications, such as taste in music, where they want to go and when, and then make the request. “Then, drivers in your area can see,” Nielsen said.
According to Ford, users can request a ride for wherever they are going; then, a driver can submit an offer to give them rides, and they also can see the rider’s profile to determine if they have the same interests or preferences.
According to Ford, fully developing the app would take a half-year to a year. For the contest, they came up with a pitch and some of the code, Nielsen said.
Ford has another accomplishment to his credit.
About a year ago, he developed an app that connects the whole school and is available on Google Play Store and App Store. Ford said he created it as a way “to stay connected with everything that is going on in the school.”
With the school website, “Not everything was in a very convenient place. The app put it all in one place,” Ford said. The app includes pages for sports, announcement and events. Students can see what tutors are available and register to be a tutor.
Students also can sign up to see a counselor; receive push notifications for school delays/cancellations; and download forms.
The app is called Terre Haute South.
