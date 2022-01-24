Two former Vigo County residents were killed Friday in a three-vehicle collision in Lake Wales, Florida.
Killed were Ashley Mansard, 62, and his wife, Lori, 52, both of Port St. Lucie, Florida. Ashley was the son of former Vigo County clerks Pat and Bill Mansard.
Three people died in the collision, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
The head-on collision, involving a black Nissan Pathfinder and a red Jeep Wrangler, happened about 7:30 p.m. Friday in the area of State Road 60 East about a mile east of Polk County Road 630 East.
According to preliminary information, Jean Lapointe, 48, (male) of Tampa, was driving the Nissan west on State Road 60 and for unknown reasons entered the eastbound lane and hit the Jeep head-on.
Ashley Mansard was driving the Jeep east on State Road 60; his wife was a passenger.
The Jeep immediately caught fire after the collision, and the Mansards were both killed. Lapointe was also declared dead at the scene.
Jessica Duarte, 27 of Lakeland, was driving a car east behind the Jeep and swerved to avoid the collision, but the passenger side of her car struck the rear of the Nissan. Duarte was taken to a local hospital for complaints of back pain. None of her passengers was injured.
The roads in the area were shut down for about three hours during the investigation, which continues.
