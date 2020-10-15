Two men face charges of kidnapping, criminal confinement and armed robbery in connection with an Oct. 1 incident.
Terrell Bean, 24, of Harvey, Louisiana, and Justin Merriweather, 20, of Terre Haute, have Feb. 22 trial dates set in Vigo Superior Court 1.
Police said they were called to the area of 13th Street and Third Avenue to a robbery in progress and found a victim who said two suspects pistol whipped him and took his phone. The suspect said both men were armed with handguns and had fled his residence, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The suspect was able to follow one of the men, who was soon stopped and arrested by police. That man was identified as Bean. The other suspect, Merriweather, was arrested Wednesday afternoon.
The victim told police he had gone to a house in the 2800 block of Fenwood Avenue to pick up a girl who he had been messaging on Snapchat.
But instead of the girl getting into the victim's car, Bean and Merriweather allegedly got into the car and brandished pistols. The suspect said the men struck him with the guns and demanded he take them to his home to get them money.
The victim said he drove the suspects to the victim's mother's house, where his mother chased the two suspects away.
The victim said he flagged down a friend in a pickup truck, and they followed the suspects while talking to police dispatch. When police located the victim, he pointed officers to one of the suspects. The other had left the area.
Bean and Merriweather are each held with bond set at $75,000, no 10 percent allowed.
The next court date for each is Dec. 17.
