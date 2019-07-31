Two people were arrested Wednesday after Parke County sheriff's deputies investigated a report of an altered check being cashed.
Courtney Russell, 33, of Indianapolis, was picked up on a warrant charge of probation violation out of Marion County and also booked on new charges of possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, check theft and check fraud, according to a news releases from Sheriff Justin Cole. Russell's bond was set at $10,000, 10 percent does not apply.
Tony McCleery, 34, of Indianapolis, was charged with false informing. Bond was set at $5,000.
Deputies also located a bag containing stolen mail from a Parke County residence. The investigation continues, and additional charges are possible, the sheriff said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.