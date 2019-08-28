A pair of Linton residents were arrested Tuesday and face multiple counts of arson stemming from a house fire earlier this month.
Jeremy S. Ferree, 42, and Crystal D. Ferree, 40, both of Linton, were arrested and booked in the Greene County Jail, according to a news release from the Linton Police Department.
Jeremy Ferree was charged with arson as a Level 4 felony and three counts of arson as a Level 6 felony. Crystal Ferree was charged with arson as a Level 4 felony and arson as a Level 6 felony.
Police said after extinguishing an Aug. 4 fire in Linton, the Linton Fire Department chief requested an arson investigation from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security State Fire Marshal's Office.
After several weeks the fire marshal determined the cause of the fire was arson, according to police.
