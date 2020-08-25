Two executions remain on track this week

The executions of two men on federal death row at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute remain on track this week despite court filings seeking to halt the process.

Lezmond Mitchell, a Native American man, is scheduled to die by lethal injection at 6 p.m. today.

Keith Nelson is scheduled for execution at 4 p.m. Friday.

Mitchell, 38, has appealed to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to halt his execution to allow his clemency process to be completed. His execution is opposed by the Navajo Nation and many other Native American groups who have appealed to the U.S. Department of Justice and President Donald Trump to stop the execution.

Mitchell’s clemency petition asks Trump to demonstrate respect for tribal sovereignty by commuting his death sentence to life without possibility of release.

Mitchell was convicted in the 2001 stabbing deaths of a 63-year-old woman and her 9-year-old granddaughter. A federal jury in Arizona found him guilty in May 2003 on charges of first degree murder, felony murder and carjacking resulting in murder. He was sentenced to death on the carjacking charge.

Two prior clemency petitions filed by Mitchell were denied.

Nelson, 45, was convicted in the 1999 kidnapping of a 10-year-old girl who was rollerblading in front of her home. In 2001, Nelson plead guilty in a Missouri federal court on a charge of kidnapping. He admitted to taking the girl to a forest behind a church where he raped and strangled her. He was sentenced to death in March 2002.

Nelson's execution was originally scheduled for 6 p.m Friday, but the time was reset for 4 p.m.

Sister Barbara Battista of the Sisters of Providence at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods is serving as Nelson's minister of record and will be in the execution chamber on Friday.

According to Bureau of Prison protocols, each offender is allowed to have a spiritual advisor present at time of execution.

The executions of Mitchell and Nelson will come after three executions by lethal injection were carried out in July.

Dustin Honken, Wesley Purkey and Daniel Lewis Lee were the first three federal inmates to be executed in 17 years. All were convicted of killing children. The executions of Honken and Purkey were delayed for several hours while last-minute appeals played out in court.

Opponents of capital punishment argue the Trump administration is rapidly executing federal death row inmates after the long hiatus in order to bolster Trump’s re-election effort.

The Department of Justice scheduled other two executions for September.

William Emmett LeCroy is to be executed Sept. 22, and Christopher Andre Vialva is to be executed Sept. 24.

LeCroy was convicted in the rape and murder of a 30-year-old nurse in 2001.

Vialva was convicted in the homicide of youth ministers Todd and Stacie Bagley in 1999.

The Bureau of Prison has revised its information for demonstrators planning to attend the executions. Demonstrators opposed to capital punishment can assemble at the MSA softball fields on West Jones Drive from 3 to 4:30 p.m. today, and from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday. Demonstrators will be bused to the prison property in a designated area along Indiana 63.

Demonstrators supporting capital punishment can assemble at Voorhees Park from 3 to 4:30 p.m. today, and from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday. Demonstrators will be bused to the prison property in a designated area along Indiana 63.

Multiple groups opposed to capital punishment have said they will demonstrate in other areas adjacent to the prison property on the days of the executions.

Earlier this month, the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana filed a lawsuit against the Indiana State Police on behalf of Death Penalty Action, Indiana Abolition Coalition, Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, and individuals who protested and stood vigil in opposition to the July executions at the Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary.

The ACLU stated protesters had planned to hold vigils outside the gates of the federal prison and contends the Indiana State Police put significant barriers in place ahead of the executions, forcing demonstrators to protest nearly two miles away from the prison.

The lawsuit claims the restrictions violate the protesters’ First Amendment rights.

An agreement was later reached to dismiss the federal lawsuit. ISP agreed to not erect barricades near the entrance to the federal complex. The agreement allows the protesters to be across from the penitentiary gates.

