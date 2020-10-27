Two educators vie for state rep in District 43

The race for Indiana District 43 State Representative features a pair of educators who each say they offer district residents the representation needed to get things done at the State House.
Incumbent Democrat Tonya Pfaff, a high school math teacher, is squaring off with Republican Bill Treadway, an adjunct history professor at Indiana Wesleyan in District 43, which includes much of Terre Haute and rural areas to its north.
Pfaff is coming off her first term and says their is still plenty she intends to achieve.
“My priorities continue to be attracting and retaining better paying jobs, strengthening our workforce by providing quality training and funding and fighting for a fully funded public education system,” Pfaff said.
“These objectives work together to build a better quality of life for the citizens of Vigo County.”
She said she offers District 43 and the state a perspective that is lacking in state government.
“The general assembly should represent the diversity of Indiana, yet it does not,” Pfaff said.
“Only 21 percent of legislators are female, which doesn’t accurately represent all Hoosiers. As a woman representative, and educator, I provide a unique perspective that results in better legislation. “
A feat for a first time legislator from the minority party, Pfaff had one of the five bills she authored in her first term signed into law. The law requires the state to send information to special needs students on how to earn a high school diploma if they leave high school without one.
Pfaff said she is prepared, if given to opportunity, to again represent the district in Indianapolis and ensure its wants and wishes are heard in equal measure to others from around the state.
“As an educator for 28 years, I understand the needs of our community, and appreciate the potential we have,” Pfaff said. “I am dedicated to working hard for this community to ensure we are getting the resources we deserve,” she said.
Treadway, who is coming off an unsuccessful bid for Terre Haute City Council in 2019, said his passion for public service spurred his decision to run for state representative.
“Representing the 43rd District would be just another opportunity to serve the community,” said Treadway, who is the chair of the Terre Haute Board of Zoning appeals, director of Compassion Ministries food bank at New Life Fellowship Church and former chair of the Vigo Republican party.
Treadway said he a good fit for the office because he offers the district representation that plays well with the legislature’s Republican super majority.
“Being a Democrat in the state house right now is like sitting at the kids table at Thanksgiving,” Treadway said. “... So, as a Republican, I can bring the representation of Terre Haute to the adult table, if you will.”
He said chief among his policy goals is unlocking public school choice. Treadway said he believes families should be able to choose for themselves which school is best for their children, and not be tied to whichever neighborhood or zip code they live.
“As a taxpayer and a parent, you should have the ability to send your children to any public school you want,” Treadway said.
“And if the legislature needed to come up with an appropriation to pay for transportation for folks that need that, we should do that as well. And you wanna talk about systemic racism — there is no more racist number than your zip code.”
Treadway said he also would support legislation protecting the 2nd Amendment and the unborn.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
