Two Terre Haute attorneys are campaigning to be the Democratic candidate for Vigo Superior Court Division 5 come the fall general election.

Matthew R. Effner has practiced law in Vigo County for more than 23 years.

Matthew A. Sheehan has practiced law for 10 years and is the current judge in Terre Haute City Court.

Both earned their law degrees from Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law.

Division 5 handles felony and misdemeanor cases, with emphasis on intoxicated driving offenses, and drug-related offenses for defendants in the Vigo County Drug Court Program. Current Judge Michael Rader is not seeking re-election after serving two six-year terms on the bench.

“I have a real vested interest in Division 5, and I believe I have the experience, knowledge and work ethic that can help our community as judge of that court,” Effner said. He has handled thousands of cases in that court during his career, he said, and he serves on the Drug Court Team and Drug Court Advisory Committee.

“My involvement with the drug court program is relevant to this election because, in addition to the traditional docket of cases, the Division 5 judge also has responsibility for administering the drug court program,” Effner said. “Vigo County’s drug court program is a very successful alternative approach to the traditional criminal justice system where we help certain qualified offenders by reducing alcohol and drug-related criminal activity and the associated costs of law enforcement prosecution and incarceration.”

Effner said he supports an expansion of the program to handle more defendants, as well as to add misdemeanor cases.

“We may be able to provided needed assistance earlier in the addiction process and head off more serious future issues,” Effner said of the reason for adding misdemeanor cases.

In 1996, Effner joined the law firm of his father, Robert O. Effner. He became a partner in 2000 and became managing partner in 2013.

Effner said he is proud of his selection as Best Lawyer in 2013 and 2014 for the Tribune-Star Readers’ Choice Award.

Sheehan said he has experience as a deputy prosecuting attorney, public defender, and has worked in private practice for several years. He is still a partner in the law office of Able, Sheehan, Reed LLC. Sheehan said he has successfully argued cases before the Indiana Court of Appeals and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

Appointed to the city court bench in November 2018 by Gov. Eric Holcomb, Sheehan said city court is one of the busiest courts in the county.

“I presided over more than 10,000 criminal and civil cases in 2019 alone,” he said. “There is no substitute for that type of experience.”

Sheehan said he has overseen a significant expansion of the court’s Psychiatric Assertive Identification and Referral program, also known as PAIR, and has introduced a new misdemeanor Veterans Court Program and assisted in the introduction of the Traffic Amnesty Program, which is a legislative initiative intended to help financially disadvantaged citizens get their driver’s license reinstated.

“I believe I have a proven track record of developing new and creative ways to better serve our community,” Sheehan said. “For example, the PAIR program is one of the most important programs that is presently available to qualifying defendants that are suffering from a substance use disorder and/or mental health issues. When I took the bench in 2018, there were only 35 participants in that program.”

The program has now almost quadrupled its qualifying participants, he said, which is due in part to strategic relationships with the prosecutor’s and public defender’s offices and staffing of mental health professionals from Hamilton Center.

Sheehan was recently recognized as the “Public Official of the Year” by the Wabash Valley Recovery Alliance.

No Republicans have filed for the Vigo Superior 5 seat.

