Two people were killed in an apartment building fire over the weekend in Paris, Illinois, and autopsies are scheduled for Monday, Oct. 3.
Dead are Tammi S. Keefer, 52, and Bobby J. Turner, 72, who lived in apartments at 501 S. Central Street in Paris.
Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett said a call came into the Edgar County 911 Dispatch Center at 6:07 a.m. Saturday.
The caller stated that the apartment structure was on fire and that she was unable to get out of her second floor apartment. Paris police and fire, Vermilion Fire Department and Paris Ambulance all responded.
The apartment building at 501 S. Central Street in Paris housed four separate units and was fully in flames when first responders arrived.
Occupants of the apartment building who were able to get out informed first responders that there were two people unaccounted for, the coroner said in a social media posting.
While working to control the fire, firefighters located the body of Tammi Keefer in her upstairs apartment. It was later determined that she made the 911 call.
Firefighters also located the body of Bobby Turner in his downstairs apartment.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.
One male tenant was taken to Union Hospital and was expected to be released. A female tenant was transported to Paris Hospital and released.
Autopsies are Monday in Champaign, Illinois, by forensic pathologist Dr. Shiping Bao.
The incident remains under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshall, Paris Fire Department, Paris Police Department and Edgar County Coroner.
