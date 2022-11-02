Two candidates are contending for the judgeship in Vigo County Superior Court Division 1.
The incumbent, Judge John Roach, is not seeking re-election.
Noah Gambill secured the Democratic nomination in a three-way primary in May with 3,880 votes or 44.12 percent of votes cast. He defeated John Nichols (2,809, 31.94%) and Jason Saunders (2,105, 23.94%).
Charles Johnson took the Republican nomination in the spring primary. He was unopposed and tallied 6,927 votes.
Gambill went to Wabash College and later transferred to Indiana University, graduating in 2004. He received his law degree from Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Gambill has practiced in criminal, civil, family, adoption, appellate and estate law, according to his website, www.noahforjudge.com.
Gambill has defended cases against the Indiana Department of Child Services. About three years ago, he left private practice and took a position with DCS. He litigates cases involving abused or neglected children and, in some cases, termination of parental rights.
He has served on the board of governors for the Indiana State Bar Association and is in his second term as president of the Terre Haute Bar Association.
Gambill and his wife, Maria, have two children, Miah and Wiley.
Johnson attended Wabash College in Crawfordsville, graduating with honors, and received his law degree from Robert H. McKinney School of Law in Indianapolis.
Since his admission to the Indiana bar, he has practiced law on a variety of topics in both the criminal and civil fields, according to his website, www.johnsonforjudge2022.com.
He was worked in private practice, most recently at Modesitt Law Firm, for the state of Indiana as a staff attorney for the Department of Child Services, and currently with the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office as a deputy prosecutor. He has been in the courtroom almost every day for the last five years, he said.
Johnson and his wife, Tera Palmer Johnson, have three sons together and one grandson.
