A home construction builder and a heavy equipment operator will square off in the Republican primary election May 3 for Vigo County Commissioner District 1.
Candidates are Mark Clinkenbeard and Johnny Norton, each seeking an elected office for the first time.
Clinkenbeard, 56, is the owner of Mark Clinkenbeard Construction, a residential home building and remodeling company he started in 1996.
He is a 1984 graduate of Terre Haute South Vigo High School and attended Indiana State University for three years. He said a strong workforce and affordable housing are key issues he seeks to address as a county commissioner.
“We are struggling with a workforce. We have got to increase our workforce and our affordable housing. Those are two things I am really working on and have got to make better,” Clinkenbeard said. “We obviously want to bring more jobs into town, but we struggle to fill the jobs that we have, so we have got to improve our workforce and part of that is making our community more attractive to the younger people and doing a better job of keeping almost 20,000 college students that we have in our city.”
Clinkenbeard also points to his experience from his business, “as I supervise over 100 different employees and subcontractors, so I know what it is like to build and work with different employees.”
He decided to run as he is now an empty-nester “and I have a little more time,” saying two of his three children have moved out of the area. “The community has been good to me so it is time to give back, and work for a better community where we can have our children and grandchildren be part of that and have the option to stay,” he said.
Clinkenbeard has a 10-point plan listed on his Twitter page at mobile.twitter.com/clink4vigo.
Norton, 52, is heavy equipment operator for the city of Terre Haute’s street department, where he has worked for the past 25 years.
He is 1989 graduate of Terre Haute North Vigo High School and attended Ivy Tech Community College for two years.
Norton said his aunt was his inspiration to run for commission “as she taught me to stand up for what I believe in and never lose sight of my goals,” he said of his aunt — Cynthia Norton Shepard Perry, who served as U.S. Ambassador to Sierra Leone from 1986-1989 and to Burundi from 1989-1993.
“Since I have been working for the city for the past 25 years I have been seeing a lot of suffering and not very much development in the north end of the city,” Norton said. “I decided to run because I want to stand up for the people, as their voices are not being heard and their rights are being taken away from them and people are misusing money.”
Norton said he wants to see improvements to the north end of the county and north end of Terre Haute, with more redevelopment efforts undertaken, encouraging business such as warehousing. He refers to Plainfield, which has a large warehousing sector and is close to the Indianapolis International Airport and Interstate 70.
He also would encourage more family playgrounds throughout the county, citing areas such as Blackhawk.
Norton said he would also like to see the county work collectively to lower taxes. “Vigo County has been asking for change, so I’m here to stand up and answer your calls,” he said.
Other issues for Norton can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/johnnynortonforvigocountycommissioner.
The winner in the May 3 primary election will face Democratic incumbent Brendan Kearns in the Nov. 8 general election. Kearns is unopposed in the primary.
