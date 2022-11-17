A fire Wednesday night at a house trailer in Brazil claimed the lives of two children.
The Posey Township Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call to 3085 West Indiana 340 about 8:30 p.m.
The children were identified as 3-year-old Athena Holdbrook and 3-month-old Aries Romine Holdbrook.
Clay County Chief Deputy Josh Clarke said he and deputies had been working nonstop since then and have been operating without sleep.
"We are knee-deep in a thorough investigation," he said. "This is a tragic event with a lot of pieces of the puzzle that we're trying to put together."
The state fire marshal is on the scene and autopsies were being conducted Thursday afternoon. Clarke said he expected to have a full report Friday morning.
Clay County Coroner Nick French issued a press release Thursday afternoon that read, in part, "An autopsy was performed by Forensic Pathologist Dr. Jimmie Smith on November 17, 2022.
"The cause of death for both children was determined to be smoke inhalation and the manner of death is still under investigation."
