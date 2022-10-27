In the District 1 Vigo County School Board race, Eric Graves, a scientist and former VCSC teacher, is running against Carey LaBella, a librarian.
The race has already generated controversy.
LaBella says her opponent cannot hold the seat because he hadn’t lived in District 1 at the time he filed. When filing, Graves listed his address at 41 Timberlane Turn, which is in Lost Creek Township, part of District 4.
District 1 is Harrison Township. Graves said he currently lives in Harrison Township.
The home at 41 Timberlane Turn was badly damaged in a fire around mid-August.
“I asked the election office and the Voters Registration office to check if my district was correct, a procedure that many other school board candidates followed, and I was declared a District 1 candidate,” Graves stated.
LaBella says, “I have been advised by counsel that I would have a strong legal case to challenge Mr. Graves’ eligibility to represent District 1, an issue that was revealed by his filing documents. It is my hope that the voters of Vigo County acknowledge the misfiling and support my qualifications by voting for me.”
Graves, 38, is a scientist at Naval Surface Warfare, Crane Division. LaBella, 37, is adult services librarian at the Vigo County Public Library.
In response to a Tribune-Star questionnaire, both candidates explained why they are running.
According to Graves, “The school corporation is facing costly facility, staffing, and maintenance problems while having a reputation of making questionable and unexplained financial decisions. Our schools need repairs, our classrooms are short teachers, our buses are short drivers, our schools are closing, our administrative costs are growing, the Aquatics Center is losing over $800,000 annually, and I believe there are solutions to these problems. I am a strong candidate for this position because of my professional experience, my education, and that I have lived in Vigo County my entire life.”
LaBella says she has four small children, two in elementary and two in preschool. “I want to take a leadership role using my education and experience to improve our schools for the students, teachers and staff. My husband and I have 16 more years of students in the VCSC system, so my investment in Vigo schools is family oriented,” she said.
The candidates also were asked about the major issues before the district.
According to Graves, “Our facilities need updating and we have a dangerous shortage of teachers and bus drivers. If we don’t have quality buildings, professional educators to teach effectively, or bus drivers to get kids to school on time, then we don’t have the base requirements for a school corporation.”
According to LaBella, “Mental health is the major issue I see facing our students and educators. Addressing mental health concerns as they happen, supporting the needs of students and staff and preventing extreme incidents can all be addressed when mental health is the priority.”
Another major issue within the school district is communication, LaBella said.
“Better communication is essential to improving the connection between the Vigo County School Corp. and the community,” she said. It involves communicating the information “in a way that everyone can understand it, process it and apply it to their family or their business.”
As the community liaisons, Vigo County School Board members need to be open to sharing with Vigo County residents the information, decisions and the reasoning while also having accountability with their vote and input, she said.
Candidates were asked how the school district should proceed in addressing high school facility needs.
Graves said the district should review the analysis completed on the list of needs for each high school facility, and then categorize each need by severity, cost and timeline to fix.
“This information can be used to explore options, from staggering each high school’s maintenance cycle to work for the budget, to generating a new itemized referendum request that outlines the use of each taxpayer dollar spent.”
As to whether he would support a future, revised facility referendum, Graves responded, “Yes, but it has to be clear on what money is being spent on and that it will ultimately benefit teachers the most. The previous referendum lacked an itemized budget and loosely discussed the positive effects for teachers. Teachers must be prioritized.”
LaBella says the “current state of disrepair is due to under-investment in facilities maintenance and operations over many decades. I think prioritizing maintenance operations and addressing immediate issues such as HVAC and plumbing with Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds can help VCSC triage the problems while reviewing another proposed building plan.”
As to whether she would support a future, revised facility referendum, she responded, “I would support a revised referendum to address the failing buildings. I think prioritizing the issues and revising the plan so that building projects could be staggered and lessen the impact on taxpayers is a strategy I would like to look into.”
The school district has an operating referendum that ends after 2027, and it is working to bring expenditures in line with revenue and also maintain a 10% cash balance or reserve – this at a time when enrollment has been declining.
If the district must make additional spending cuts, what should be considered?
Graves responded, “I wouldn’t assume that the trend in Vigo County will continue downward. Many businesses are moving into Vigo County, and that needs considered when projecting future enrollments.”
If the board must make additional spending cuts, he identified administrative costs, the Aquatics Center “or anything else that does not negatively affect teachers.”
LaBella said that if elected, she would want to see what administrative costs could be cut with minimal effect on student learning or staff workload. One example she identified was “identifying consultant contracts for website management that could be turned into stipends for current staff instead of $1,000 per week invoices.”
The Aquatic Center is another example of cost vs. value, she said, and the board should consider input from the community about ways to bring in additional sources of revenue or partnerships to lessen the overhead costs from the VCSC budget.
“The swim teams and our children deserve to learn to swim for health and safety but the annual cost needs to be justified,” she said.
