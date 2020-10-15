Two candidates seek VCSC District 3 seat

In the Vigo County School Board District 3 race, long-time incumbent Paul Lockhart faces challenger Stacy Killion.

Killion, the parent of two sons enrolled in VCSC schools, says the school board is currently lacking the voice of someone with school-aged children.

“I am living the daily successes and struggles that my boys are facing from school board and corporation decisions, and I will bring a mindfulness of how decisions affect families with students. I want to bring fresh and innovative ideas to our school corporation to promote change and move VCSC forward,” she said.

She says the community is looking for new leadership on the school board.

Killion works for a local technology company and says the board would benefit from her perspective of understanding the technology software and systems available to students and teachers.

Her priorities would include technology, collaboration, communication and transparency.

Asked why she’s the best candidate, she said, “It is time for a change ... I greatly appreciate those who have served for many years, but I think a change is necessary for our school corporation to avoid stagnation and complacency.”

As far as pressing issues before the school district, Killion said Covid-19 has pushed VCSC further than originally planned in the delivery of educational technology. “I think it was a good push, but a push that needs further refinement.” She’d like to make VCSC “a leader in educational technology. We have been playing catch up in our implementation of technology for far too long.”

The board also has a tough decision involving school buildings. “We must reach out to our community and work together to come up with the best possible solution for our buildings, whether that means closure, consolidation, redistricting or some combination of several options,” she said. “There will be a financial strain, but we should move forward with looking at this situation as an investment opportunity in our students and our community to attract businesses and families.”

Lockhart said he is running because he has been “involved with our schools all of my life and I do not know of a better contribution that I can make to our community than to serve on the board.”

Over the past few years, the district has shown significant gains in test scores, graduation rates, and there have been many outstanding achievements by students, he said. It has maintained and upgraded many facilities with a level tax rate and maintained an adequate cash balance without layoffs. “I pledge my continued dedication and commitment to these goals and to address areas of need,” he said.

His top priority “will always be to provide a safe learning environment where all students and staff are safe and they feel safe.”

Others priorities include continuing efforts to manage VCSC’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic; implementation of the strategic plan; advocate for public education at both the local and state level for better overall funding; improve salaries for teachers and other staff and to gain more local control of testing; continue with sound fiscal management; and implement the on-going technology plan and continue to accelerate it where possible.

Also, the district must study the need for improvements/renovation/rebuilding (and plan of financing) for North, South and West High and West Middle Schools as well as other building needs in the district.

Through his long service record as a board member, Lockhart says he has demonstrated a strong commitment to children, staff and the community. “I have always been a very active and responsive board member, and I have missed only one board meeting [due to the passing of my mother ]during my 28 years on the board,” he said.

Lockhart said he takes his board responsibilities “very seriously. I know our community very well and am very active in various community organizations.” He also says it is important to have some experienced members on the board.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.