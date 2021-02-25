Two Bloomfield women arrested in connection with Capitol breach

Two Bloomfield women charged in connection with the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 will make initial appearances Friday in federal court.
Dona Sue Bissey and Anna Morgan-Lloyd were arrested Wednesday on federal charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
They are set to appear in federal court at 11 a.m. Friday in Terre Haute.
Every case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. Following arrests, or surrender, defendants must appear before district court magistrate or judge where the arrest takes place, in accordance with the federal rules.
Bissey and Morgan-Lloyd are the most recent Hoosiers arrested in connection with the Capitol breach.
Musician Jon Ryan Schaffer of Columbus was arrested Jan. 17 on multiple federal charges, including the allegation he sprayed police officers with “bear spray” during the breach.
Israel Tutrow was arrested Jan. 27 and Joshua Wagner was arrested Jan. 26 — both on multiple federal charges including disorderly conduct and entering a restricted building or grounds.
All three men were identified after their images were published by police as people wanted in connection with the Jan. 6 breach. Their criminal cases remain pending.
