Two arrests made in recent armed robberies

Two arrests have been made in connection with a recent series of armed robberies.
Jacob Wilson, 23, of Terre Haute, and a 17-year-old male were arrested on robbery charges.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Wilson was identified as a suspect in the Aug. 31 armed robbery of the Marathon gas station at 1255 Locust St., and in the Sept. 2 armed robbery of Big Red Liquors at 226 N. 13th St.
Video surveillance from both locations showed a suspect displaying a black handgun during robbery. During the Sept. 2 incident, a second suspect assisted with the robbery and both suspects fled together.
A concerned citizen notified police of the suspects’ identities on Wednesday. On Thursday, police took a statement from Wilson about the robberies.
A hearing for Wilson is pending in Vigo Superior Court 1.
The juvenile suspect faces charges in juvenile court.
