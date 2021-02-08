A late Friday traffic stop in Terre Haute led to two arrests on multiple criminal charges.
Indiana State Police Trooper Daniel Van Duyn initiated a traffic stop shortly before midnight near Third and Chestnut streets on a car with a non-working tail light and broken back window. Trooper VanDuyn said he detected suspicious activity by the driver and passenger and requested assistance from city police and sheriff's deputiss. A search of the car revealed two handguns, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
The driver, Cameron J. Jent, 22, of Terre Haute, ran from police and was seen putting an item in a drain. After Jent was captured, a bag containing prescription drugs was found in the drain.
Both Jent and passenger Damien W. Swinson, 18, of Terre Haute, were booked into the Vigo County Jail on charges of possession of controlled substances, maintainig a common nuisance and carrying a handgun without a permit.
Jent also faces charges of possession of legend drugs, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
