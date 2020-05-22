Two people face criminal charges after a 4 p.m. Thursday crash involving a city code enforcement truck.
City Police said the driver of a code enforcement truck had stopped southbound on Erie Canal near Voorhees Street when the truck was rear-ended by a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Joshua Thompson, 25, of Terre Haute.
The code enforcement ruck was inverted, and the driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Thompson was arrested on charges of criminal recklessness, possession of marijuana and driving while intoxicated. He was booked into the Vigo County Jail at 6:05 p.m. Thursday, and is to appear today at a hearing in Vigo Superior Court 5.
A passenger in the Camaro, 25-year-old Anthony Mitchell, was also arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and dealing marijuana. He was booked into the jail at 5:07 p.m. and is to appear today at a hearing in Vigo Superior Court 6.
