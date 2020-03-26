Linton Police have arrested to people in connection to a March 17 homicide.
Brandon Allen Christopher Lee Criss, 34, of Linton, and a juvenile were taken into custody on charges related to the death of John P. Chapman, 46, of Linton.
Police said Chapman's body was found March 18 on the porch of an abandoned house on First Street SE in Linton. An autopsy determined his manner of death was homicide.
Linton Police were assisted in the investigation by the Greene County Prosecutor's Office, Jasonville police, Indiana Stae Police, Greene County Sheriff's Departmentand the U.S. Marshal Service. The arrests occurred Wednesday evening.
Both Criss and the juvenile were booked into the Greene County Jail, police said.
Anyone with additional information on the homicide is asked to call Linton Police at 812-847-4411 or report anonymous tips to Greene County Crime Stoppers at 812-847-5643.
