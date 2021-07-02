Two people face criminal charges after a Sullivan County pursuit that including a person jumping from the moving vehicle.
Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom said the incident began about 11:30 p.m. Monday when Deputy Cole Boatright was on routine patrol in Hymera.
Boatright attempted to stop a burgundy Pontiac with improper tail lights, but the driver refused to stop and fled north from Hymera. A short time later, Cottom said, the vehicle slowed and a male passenger suddenly jumped out of the car while it was still in motion. The passenger fled on foot and was not captured.
Boatright continued the pursuit, which briefly entered Vigo County before circling back into Sullivan County where the car eventually crashed in a rural area.
Driver Bradley Kerns, 60, of Hymera, ran into a field but was quickly apprehended by Boatright, the sheriff said. Passenger Angela Douthitt, 49, of Jasonville, was arrested on charges of assisting a criminal, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and false informing. Her bond was set at $20,000 with 10 percent allowed.
Kerns was booked in on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and driving as a habitual traffic violator. His bail is set at $32,000 with 10 percent allowed.
Police are not releasing the name of the passenger who jumped from the car until the case is reviewed by the prosecutor's office, Cottom said.
Assisting were officers from the Jasonville Police Department, Shelburn Town Marshal’s Office and the Sullivan City Police.
