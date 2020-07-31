Two arrested after shots fired at apartment complex

Terre Haute Police arrested a pair of men Friday after an argument escalated into shots fired.
Jeffrey Bunch, 25, of Indianapolis, and Michael Rude, 22, of Greenfield, were arrested and taken to the Vigo County Jail.
Bunch has been charged with criminal recklessness, intimidation, possessing a handgun without a license and pointing a firearm.
Rude has been charged with criminal recklessness, intimidation, possessing a handgun without a license and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
Police said officer responded to Greenwood Manor apartments on South 19th Street about 12:45 p.m. in reference to a report of shots fired.
Police said it appears an argument between two groups resulted in Bunch and Rude pointing handguns at an opposing group of people and firing multiple shots into the ground.
