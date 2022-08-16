Two airlifted after Vigo County crash

Two people suffered serious injuries and were airlifted to Indianapolis hospitals after a motor-vehicle accident on South Houseman Street near Moyer Drive on Monday.
About 7:25 p.m., deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident with entrapment in the 3700 block of South Houseman Street, according to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.
Both the driver and front-seat passenger were trapped and unconscious inside of the vehicle after leaving the road and striking two trees, police said.
The Honey Creek Fire Department, along with the Riley Fire Department and Transcare Ambulance, arrived and worked to free both individuals.
The driver and passenger were then airlifted to Indianapolis hospitals. The investigation is ongoing, according to a sheriff's office news release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.