Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute and Twin Rivers Career and Technical Education have partnered to offer juniors at Linton-Stockton, Shakamak, Sullivan, and North Central High Schools the opportunity to take tuition-free Ivy Tech classes next fall.
Juniors must apply and be accepted into the Twin Rivers program to participate in fall 2021. Students who are accepted into the program are only responsible for the cost of books and technology fees.
Students in the Twin Rivers program will take classes that prepare them for careers and earn both high school and college credit. Their credits will count toward Ivy Tech certificates, associate degrees, and potentially employer-recognized certifications.
Students who intend to pursue bachelor’s degrees can get a head start on certificates and degrees that transfer to bachelor’s degree programs.
Classes are offered in a wide variety of fields, including accounting, advanced automation & robotics technology, agriculture, business, collision repair, criminal justice, diesel technology, engineering technology, electrical engineering technology, human services (social work), HVAC, information technology, I.T. support and welding.
The Twin Rivers application opens in January. Eligible juniors and their families are invited to request information and to be notified when the application opens at ivytech.edu/visitus
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.