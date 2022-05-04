In recognition of National Nurses Week, Horizon Health will sponsor its annual Twilight Walk honoring all nurses at 6 p.m. May 11 on the Edgar County Courthouse lawn.
The walk is free and is a tribute to all active, retired and deceased nurses. Participants can purchase a luminary for $3 each to honor a nurse/or nurses of their choice, which will be displayed during the walk.
Luminaries can be purchased at MyHorizonHealth.org/Twilight through May 6. For more information, contact Christina Hoffman at CHoffman@MyHorizonHealth.org or 217-466-4294
